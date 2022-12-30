US Stock Market holiday list 2023 with trading hours

2023 begins with a New Year holiday on the US stock market exchanges. The US stock market holiday list for 2023 shows that both the Nasdaq stock exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are closed on Monday, January 2. The stock market will observe the New Year’s holiday on Monday, January 2, as January 1, 2023, is a Sunday. The US stock market’s first trading day will, therefore, be on January 3, 2023.

A list of stock market holidays can help you determine whether the stock market is open today or will open tomorrow. The trading hours for Nasdaq and NYSE will help to know the timings of the US stock market.

Nasdaq has a total of ten U.S. stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays in 2023. In 2022, Nasdaq observed nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday.

US Stock Market Holiday List 2023

New Year’s Day January 2, 2023

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 16, 2023

Presidents Day February 20, 2023

Good Friday April 7, 2023

Memorial Day May 29, 2023

Juneteenth Holiday June 19, 2023

Early Close July 3, 2023 1:00 p.m.

Independence Day July 4, 2023

Labor Day September 4, 2023

Thanksgiving Day November 23, 2023

Early Close November 24, 2023 1:00 p.m.

Christmas Day December 25, 2023

Also Read: 4 big themes that will shape stock market investments in 2023 and beyond

The United States observes some holidays as federal holidays, which means that all non-essential federal government offices, including federal banks and post offices, will be closed. For example, Independence Day is also a bank holiday, according to the United States Federal Reserve, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will most likely be closed or operate on reduced hours.

Also Read: US equity fund that gains when the stock market falls – Check holdings, price, returns

US Stock Market Timings

Pre-Opening Session: 6:30 a.m. ET

Orders can be entered and will be queued until the Opening Auction at 9:30 a.m. ET

Core Trading Session: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

In the case of NYSE: Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023. On November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving, each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.