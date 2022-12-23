US Stock Market: Best sectors to invest in 2023 and beyond

Sector rotation is a commonly used term used by stock market investors. It is about moving funds away from stocks of one sector to another. This is done because some industries are evergreen while many others are cyclical in nature. The fortunes of some sectors depend largely on macroeconomic factors and thus may witness higher volatility than others. Some sectors may be hit badly during economic downturns while others may still outshine others during a recession. 2023 economic conditions in the US are signaling a recession next year.

Here are two market experts with their views on the performance of certain sectors that may outshine others in 2023.

Sectors to Watch in 2023

Atanuu Agarrwal, Co-founder, Upside AI : Utilities, Materials, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples

“Generally, the US large-cap universe can be segregated into 11 sectors such as Tech, Energy, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financials, Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Utilities, Consumer Staples, and Telecom.

At Upside, we combine ML-based algorithms with macro-fundamentals parameters related to growth, inflation, liquidity, and volatility to rebalance between sectors. Recently, it has generally been overweight on Utilities, Materials, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples.

However, this is based mainly on current data and we generally don’t use forward estimates. It is hard to predict how the algo will react because it is hard to predict how the inputs will change over the course of the year.

Viram Shah, Co founder and CEO, Vested Finance: Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Energy

Technology: Technology stocks could outperform in 2023 as companies continue to invest in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing. Because of the turbulent year tech stocks have had, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Shopify, Meta, Facebook, Netflix, and Coinbase were the top stocks traded on the Vested platform in 2022. This is one sector to watch out for in 2023.

Consumer discretionary: The economic rebound and the Fed’s policy of being less aggressive with rate hikes in 2023 are projected to provide some relief to consumer discretionary stocks.

Energy: Exxon Mobile was one of the top-performing stocks in the US market in 2022, with 75% returns. The energy index was the best-performing index in 2022, delivering 49% returns and outperforming the index by a wide margin. In 2022, energy stocks benefited from tensions between OPEC and Russia and elevated oil prices. If the situation does not improve and oil prices continue to remain at an elevated level, energy stocks may benefit, but whether this translates into share price returns remains to be seen.