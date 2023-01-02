US Stock Market: Are Nasdaq, NYSE open for trading today?

The first trading day for the US stock market will be January 3, 2023. On account of the New Year holiday, the US stock market will be closed on January 2, 2023. The US stock market holiday list for 2023 shows that there will not be any trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, January 2. In January, there are two holidays in the US stock market. Next, the US stock market will remain closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 16, 2023.

A list of stock market holidays can assist you in determining whether the market is open today or will open tomorrow. In 2023, Nasdaq will observe ten U.S. stock market holidays and two market half-day holidays. Nasdaq had observed nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday as of 2022.

Nasdaq exchange is closed today and will open tomorrow January 3. The Nasdaq Stock Exchange is situated in New York City and is the biggest electronic screen-based exchange for trading equities securities in the country. It is owned and run by Nasdaq, Inc., which also controls many U.S. stock and options exchanges and the Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic stock market networks.

Even NYSE, the world’s largest stock exchange is closed today. The NYSE has over 2,400 companies and a market capitalization of more than $30 trillion. The NYSE provides a diverse range of equity, options, and other products in over 80 countries worldwide. The NYSE completed a second consecutive year of record new listings in 2021, including four of the five largest IPOs of the year, expanding the size and breadth of its community of listed companies and adding more than $1 trillion in new market capitalization to the world’s largest stock exchange.

US Stock Market Holiday List 2023

New Year’s Day January 2, 2023

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 16, 2023

Presidents Day February 20, 2023

Good Friday, April 7, 2023

Memorial Day May 29, 2023

Juneteenth Holiday June 19, 2023

Early Close July 3, 2023 1:00 p.m.

Independence Day July 4, 2023

Labor Day September 4, 2023

Thanksgiving Day November 23, 2023

Early Close November 24, 2023, 1:00 p.m.

Christmas Day December 25, 2023

US Stock Market Open, Close Timings

Pre-Opening Session: 6:30 a.m. ET

Orders can be entered and will be queued until the Opening Auction at 9:30 a.m. ET

Core Trading Session: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

In the case of NYSE: Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023. On November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving, each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.