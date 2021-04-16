US Stock Market: 5 stocks to consider for long term investing

Here are a few stocks that have generated over 100 per cent in the previous 12 months and have a high market capitalisation.

The US stock market offers several long-term opportunities for global investors, including those who invest from India. From the likes of Facebook to the investor’s favourite Tesla, the list of US stocks has something or the other for every investor. Since the beginning of 2021, the ‘value’ stocks or the old-economy stocks are also showing promising growth in share values while there are industry experts who still find strength in growth or digital economy stocks. As an investor, it’s always better to form a diversified portfolio with a proper mix of stocks across sectors and market capitalisation. Sticking with large-cap stocks always helps as they are less prone to volatility as compared to stocks with a lower market cap.

Here are a few stocks with a market capitalisation of more than $100 billion that have generated over 100 per cent in the previous 12 months and have given over 15 per cent return in the previous 3 months.

1. Applied Materials

Applied Materials is a global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor, flat panel display and solar photovoltaic (PV) industries. The Nasdaq listed Applied Materials (AMAT) stock price is at about $136 and has delivered a return of over 150 per cent and 25 per cent over the last 12 months and 3-months respectively.

2. Deere & Co.

The company manufactures agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment. The NYSE listed Deere stock price is at about $383 and has delivered a return of over 193 per cent and 25 per cent over the last 12 months and 3-months respectively.

3. Lowe’s Cos.

The company is an American retail company specializing in home improvement. The NYSE listed Lowe’s stock price is at about $200 and has delivered a return of over 118 per cent and 18 per cent over the last 12 months and 3-months respectively.

4. Caterpillar

The company designs, develop, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells machinery, engines, financial products, and insurance to customers via a worldwide dealer network. The NYSE listed Caterpillar stock price is at about $233 and has delivered a return of over 105 per cent and 17 per cent over the last 12 months and 3-months respectively.

5. NVIDIA

The company designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units for the mobile computing and automotive market. The Nasdaq listed NVIDIA (NVDA) stock price is at about $632 and has delivered a return of over 107 per cent and 15 per cent over the last 12 months and 3-months respectively.

Investing in these or any other top US stock is easy and simple. One just needs to open an international trading account and start investing. With exposure to the US economy, your Indian portfolio will get the much-required diversification and help you achieve a better risk-adjusted return. The choice of the right stock is equally important and hence choose stocks carefully before investing in them.

(Prices as of April 14, 2021, and are approximate figures including that of returns.)

Disclaimer: The investing decision in any stock should be taken on your own after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting one’s financial advisor. It is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell in any of the stocks. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice.

