US market set for a Santa rally in stocks?

US stocks rose on December 21, boosted by higher consumer confidence and better-than-expected earnings. S&P 500 jumped 1.49%, Nasdaq Composite gained 1.54% while Dow 30 rose 526.74 points to end the day 1.6% higher. The S&P 500 rose for the second day in a row, while the Nasdaq 100 ended a five-day losing streak. Both indices have risen the most since late November. On December 22, US futures were trading higher with all leading indices in green.

US markets, which had been brutally hit since the Federal Reserve’s hawkish decision last week, had a reprieve as FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc. reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. This week’s lack of Fed speakers for the investors also contributed to the so-called ‘Santa rally‘ in the stock market. In 2023, it is anticipated that the central bank’s policymakers would gradually turn more dovish.

On Wednesday, an across-the-board rally was seen where stocks from Apparel, sporting goods (NKE), parcels/logistics (FDX), cruiselines (CCL), homebuilders, oil services, airlines and toys industry saw some major gains. Grocers, hotels, and restaurants were among the relative underperformers.

“The gains accelerated after consumer confidence data jumped sharply in December to 108.3 to its highest level since April, against 101.4 in November. Sentiment around the economy and labor market improved, while inflation expectations for the year ahead dipped to 6.7%, the lowest in more than a year,” says Mitul Shah, Head of Research – Institutional Desk, Reliance Securities Ltd.

Also Read: US stock prices fall in December despite the Fed slowing the pace of rate hikes

Amidst high inflation and rising interest rates, the setback to consumer demand impacting corporate earnings remains a major headwind for investors. Nike results highlighted a still favorable demand backdrop while cost-cutting was the big takeaway from FDX recently announced results. “Most global markets are responding positively to decent economic news today. We saw solid earnings from FedEx (FDX) and Nike (NKE) after yesterday’s close, which bodes well for the economy. The rally was then turbocharged when the Conference Board reported a blowout Consumer Confidence number,” says Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist, Interactive Brokers.

Also Read – Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund: All restrictions in these 5 international funds to be removed from this date