US IPO Watch: List of upcoming initial public offerings this week

This week, the US IPO market is witnessing quite a few IPOs, some of which may have a bumper listing as well.

There are money making opportunities galore in the US stock market. Several top quality stocks keep giving investors an opportunity to buy them during dips and corrections. And, then there are companies that hit the stock market with their initial public offerings (IPOs) as well.

Policybazaar IPO, Nykaa IPO or be it the Sigachi Industries IPO listing that are making stellar debut in the Indian stock market, Rivian Automotive is the latest big-bang US IPO stock more than tripled its last private valuation after investors piled into 2021’s biggest initial public offering.

This week, the US IPO market is witnessing quite a few IPOs, some of which may have a bumper listing as well. One can even buy the stocks of international companies from India after they get listed on the US stock exchanges. Some of the upcoming IPOs (Nasdaq website) adding on to the US IPO list 2021 are:

KC Holdco (KLC)

The company is the largest private provider of high-quality early childhood education and care services (“ECE”) in the United States by center capacity.

Listing: NYSE

Price Range ($): 18.00-21.00

Expected Listing: 11/18/2021

Sweetgreen (SG)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain and Naomi Osaka-backed Sweetgreen targets up to $2.7 bln valuation in IPO.

Listing: NYSE

Price Range ($): 23.00-25.00

Expected Listing:

Braze (BRZE)

Braze, Inc. is an American cloud-based software company and is a customer engagement platform used by businesses for multichannel marketing

Listing: NASDAQ Global Select

Price Range ($): 55.00-60.00

Expected Listing: 11/17/2021

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company that builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where the company can access abundant or under-utilised renewable energy to power their operations.

Listing: NASDAQ Global Select

Price Range ($): 25.00-27.00

Expected Listing: 11/17/2021

UserTesting (USER)

UserTesting, Inc. provides software solutions and offers usability testing and research tools which captures authentic, credible, and highly contextualized customer perspectives from targeted audiences to improve online customer experience.

Listing: NYSE

Price Range ($): 15.00-17.00

Expected Listing: 11/17/2021

If you are not comfortable picking individual stocks out of this IPO bandwagon, there’s an ETF listed in the US market for you. Renaissance IPO ETF gives you the exposure to some of the recently-listed IPO stocks in the US stock market. By investing in the Renaissance IPO ETF, you will have exposure to the most significant newly public US listed companies in a portfolio, prior to their inclusion in core US equity indices.

Disclaimer: The investing decision in these or any other stock should be taken on your own after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting one’s financial advisor. It is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell in any of the stocks. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice.