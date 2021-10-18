US initial public offerings: List of companies going public soon – Check IPO Calendar

GitLab (GTLB) made its debut last week and the share price saw a 35 per cent jump on the first day of trading.

Be it the Zomato IPO or the recently-listed Paras Defence and Space Technologies on the Indian bourses, the shares offered to the public through initial public offerings (IPO) witness a lot of investor interest even after they get available in the secondary market. For investors who diversify into the US stock market, the investor interest is manifold as there is global money chasing the limited set of shares offered during the IPO. Once listed on Nasdaq or NYSE, even investors from India can own them by investing through international trading platforms.

Through the first three quarters of 2021, Nasdaq saw more than 560 listings through the traditional IPO process, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and direct listings, raising $136 billion.

In the third quarter alone, Nasdaq welcomed 147 listings, raising more than $29 billion.

Last week, GitLab (GTLB) made its debut and the share price saw a 35 per cent jump on the first day of trading. GTLB share price is currently around $ 114 and the company’s market cap is over $16 billion. GitLab is The DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development. The company has 30 million estimated registered users and more than 1 million active license users,

Some of the most prominent listings in US stock exchanges from the third quarter include:

Retail brokerage Robinhood (HOOD)

Fintech company Remitly (RELY)

Food company Sovos Brands(SOVO)

Sports betting and entertainment solutions company Sportradar (SRAD)

SaaS solutions provider Freshworks (FRSH)

Data and analytics provider Amplitude (AMPL), which went public through a direct listing.

Many technology, biotech and retail companies are getting ready to come to market in the months ahead. Here is a list of companies that may hit the stock exchanges soon.