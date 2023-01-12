US inflation cools down to 6.5%, markets upbeat after December CPI data release

US CPI data for the month of December has been released by The US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The year-on-year inflation number for December has fallen to 6.5% from 7.1% seen in November 2022.

The all-items index increased 6.5 percent for the 12 months ending December; this was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending October 2021. All items less food and energy index rose 5.7 percent over the last 12 months, compared to 6% in November. The index for all items less food and energy, however, rose 0.3 percent in December, after rising 0.2 percent in November.

Stock market sentiments improved after the announcement of the December consumer price index (CPI), data as equity futures trade in the green. Dow futures were up by 124 points, S&P 500 futures were up by 0.4%, and Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.32% immediately after the inflation number for December was released.

Since October 2022, there has been a decrease in inflation, which may have led to a recent rally in the stock market. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are both up by over 3.5% since the start of 2023. The inflation reading for December will now be used to determine how much the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next. The next FOMC meeting of the US Fed is on January 31 – February 1 and the markets are expecting a 25 basis points hike in rates.

Many economists, analysts, and investors anticipate that the labour market and inflation data will have moderated to the point where the central bank will be compelled to suspend rate increases before their May meeting. However, given that the Fed has already indicated that the terminal federal funds rate may surpass 5% and that a rate cut is only likely to occur in 2024, this may remain wishful thinking.

Expectations by the market regarding inflation numbers were around the same range. The Bureau of Labor Statistics December CPI index, which measures increases in the prices consumers pay for goods and services, was predicted to show a 6.5% increase from a year earlier, dropping from the 7.1% increase reported the previous month. The core inflation index, which excludes volatile expenses for food and fuel, was projected to increase by 0.3% from November or 5.7% annually.

There will be a change in the way the US CPI is calculated going forward. To improve the accuracy and usefulness of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) intends to update spending weights on an annual basis using data from a single calendar year. This differs from the previous method, which updated weights every two years using two years’ worth of expenditure data. This revision will take effect when the US CPI index for January 2023 is calculated using data on consumer spending from 2021. The release of the January 2023 CPI data on Friday, February 10, 2023, will mark the start of the transition to yearly weights.