US Federal Reserve: Trapped between a rock and a hard place

By James Knightley

A 50bp hike at the 14 December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is a strong call from both financial markets and economists. After implementing 375bp of rate hikes since March, including consecutive 75bp moves at the previous four meetings, Federal Reserve officials are of the view that they’ve made “substantial progress” on tightening policy so it is time to “step down” to lower increments.

Nonetheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the team have been at pains to point out that despite smaller individual steps, the “ultimate level of rates will need to be somewhat higher than thought at the time of the September meeting”.

In this regard, the Fed will be concerned by the recent steep falls in Treasury yields and the dollar, coupled with a narrowing of credit spreads, which are loosening financial conditions – the exact opposite of what the Fed wants to see as it battles to get inflation lower.

These moves were themselves triggered by a weak core CPI print for October that came in at 0.3% month-on-month versus a 0.5% consensus expectation, while the Fed’s favoured measure of inflation – the core personal consumer expenditure deflator – was even softer, rising just 0.2%.

The stock market reaction seems excessive to us given this is just one month of data, annual core inflation is still running at triple the target, and to hit 2% year-on-year the month-on-month readings need to average 0.17% over time – and we aren’t there yet.

The Federal Reserve will need to see several months of core inflation readings of 0.1% or 0.2% to be confident that inflation is on its way back to target and this is likely to be a key plank of its messaging.

With that in mind, we think the Fed is not finished with its rate hikes and its new forecasts will indeed indicate a higher path for the Fed funds rate to 5% with potential slight upward revisions to near-term GDP, and persistently high inflation forecasts used to justify this. Certainly, the consumer sector has been holding up better than many – including ourselves – expected, with strong jobs and income gains supporting spending.

Looking further ahead, several officials such as James Bullard and John Williams have suggested the Fed may not be in a position to cut interest rates until 2024, and we suspect Powell and the forecasts will echo this sentiment. However, we strongly suspect that this is more tied to the Fed trying to get longer-dated Treasury yields higher rather than a conviction call that recession and lower inflation over the medium-term will be avoided.

(Author is Chief International Economist, ING)