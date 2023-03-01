US ETFs: Which funds to buy for creating global investment portfolio

By Shruti Jain

Building a diversified portfolio is a well-established mantra of successful investing. An optimally diversified portfolio means investing not just in Indian equities but also adding international assets to your portfolio. Giving your money a passport to global markets will help you reduce your risk, reduce portfolio volatility, boost returns, and enable you to invest in some of the most valuable and renowned companies across the world like Meta, Google, and Amazon.

Markets in India don’t always rise and fall at the same time as global markets. Hence owning both international and domestic securities can level out some of the volatility in your portfolio and give you access to growth opportunities beyond borders.

Of course, the next question on your mind would be, how do I invest in international stocks, fixed-income, and other asset classes? After all, picking the right investment, especially international, may not just seem daunting but you may not have the right skill set or resources to research them.

That’s where exchange-traded funds, popularly known as ETFs, come in handy. They’re one of the most intelligent and exciting investment avenues for any kind of investor. An ETF is a single security representing a basket of stocks, bonds (or a mix of two) or currencies. A single ETF owns dozens or sometimes hundreds of stocks and is a great inexpensive way to build your portfolio. They take the guesswork out of investing and offer easy liquidity. Most ETFs are passively managed, which means they are designed to follow a particular index such as the S&P CNX Nifty or S&P 500. However, there are some actively managed ETFs too.

Why invest in US ETFs?

Historically, the US stock market indices have been far less volatile compared to the Indian benchmark indices like Nifty or Sensex. Besides, several leading global corporations are based in the US and listed on US bourses, providing investors with a more diversified investment opportunity. So, it makes sense to invest in US ETFs.

There are two ways to invest in ETFs with exposure to US stocks. One is to invest in ETFs listed in India that invest in US stocks based on different themes and the other is to directly invest in US ETFs listed on US bourses.

Let me guess what you are thinking. When we have international mutual funds and ETFs available in India, why should I invest in US ETFs? After all, I can get exposure to developed and emerging markets through ETFs listed in India, why the US?

That’s a very valid question. But there’s a strong case for US ETFs.

One of the most important reasons to explore US-based ETFs is the wide variety of options on offer. To put this into perspective, while India has close to 160 ETFs there are over 2000 ETFs listed on US bourses. Your investment universe will expand over ten times if you choose to invest in US ETFs directly.

More choices mean you will get access to investment themes that are not available in India. Let’s look at some of these investment themes:

Conservative investors looking for a flavour of international markets can choose from a variety of fixed-income ETFs that provide exposure to investment-grade US bonds.

Sustainable investors looking to grow their money while also protecting the environment and supporting a good cause have a variety of sustainable ETFs including those meant for investors ranking high on the ethical scale. For example, most ESG funds have no exposure to oil and gas companies, and companies involved in the business of tobacco and alcohol.

In India, no ESG fund or ETF offers options if an investor wants to eschew some polluting and unethical companies from their portfolio. However, in the USA there are ESG funds like UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG ELITE UCITS ETF that track the S&P 500 ESG Elite Index and these funds exclude any company involved in fossil fuels, nuclear power, tobacco, controversial weapons, small arms, military contracting, adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, GMO, predatory lending, palm oil or companies with poor United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) score. There are funds like Rize Environmental Impact ETF that focus on companies that are taking active steps to create a greener world.

Investors looking to invest in sustainable companies beyond US and India can get access to international sustainable ETFs. One such ETF is the MSCI Japan Socially Responsible UCITS ETF, which invests in Japanese companies that prioritise social responsibility, or the Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF which invests in Europe’s leading ESG companies.

Investors looking to profit from the unique spending habits of millennials and GenZ (aka the future) have options like Global X Millennial Consumer ETF.

Renewable energy is the future, and if you want to profit from this theme, there are plenty of ETFs listed on US bourses that will give allow you to build a portfolio with renewable energy stocks. For example, VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF’s list of holdings includes wind, solar, hydropower, hydrogen, biofuel, or geothermal technology companies as well as smart grid technology manufacturers.

India has one of the biggest vegetarian populations. Plus, there are ethical investors like Jains and vegans in India who extend their non-violence principles to even their investment strategies. Unfortunately, we don’t have any funds or ETFs for such investors in India. However, if you look at the US markets, there are funds like Vegan Climate ETF that allow you to build wealth without compromising on your values.

Everyone wants a share of the growth of popular US tech stocks like FANG. There are many ETFs focused on these stocks in India and the US. But if you want to think about what will drive growth in the future and want to invest in leaders you can find ETFs like ARK Innovation ETF. This fund invests in companies involved in developing new technologies and services, including in sectors such as scientific research and DNA technology, shared infrastructure and services, industrial innovation in energy, automation, and manufacturing, shared technology infrastructures, and fintech innovators.

Investors who believe that the cryptocurrency fever is not going anywhere, but don’t want to expose themselves to the volatility of cryptocurrencies have the option to invest in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. This ETF invests in companies that develop and use blockchain technologies, the process behind cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. Through such ETFs you can profit from the crypto rage without actual exposure to cryptos.

These are just a few examples of various investment themes available to you if you diversify to US ETFs. There are various other themes for every kind of investor like ETFs focusing on gender equality, sustainable food industry, small-cap stocks, international emerging markets, countries that are freer and more democratic and rank high on governance (like Democracy International Fund ETF), and cybersecurity (First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF).

Considering the US ETF market is very competitive, you can find ETFs at very low costs.

Last thoughts

You can get exposure to US and international stocks through ETFs listed in India or go all out and directly invest in US ETFs listed on American bourses. Your choice will be dependent on how much risk are you willing to take and whether you are open to chartering into new territories.

Investing in Indian ETFs that have exposure to US stocks is definitely more convenient, as you don’t need another trading account or go through the paperwork. However, if you want to invest in ETFs listed in the USA, you need to set up a new account and go through the KYC process with an international broker. While it can seem inconvenient, it is a one-time exercise that will open up a world of investment opportunities for you.

(Author is CSO, Arihant capital)