US CPI Index: Inflation data for February to be announced today

Global investors will be eagerly awaiting the most recent set of US inflation data. The US CPI data for February 2023 will be released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), on March 14 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. As the US CPI data releases today, market investors are worried about the possibility of a sticky inflation.

If on March 14, US CPI data shows that inflation is remaining sticky and does not show signs of cooling down, the probability of the US Fed increasing the pace of rate hike rises. US Fed Chief was also categorical in his Congressional Testimony last week when he hinted at remaining aggressive in rate hikes till inflation is tamed.

For the US Fed, sticky inflation remains one of the biggest challenges. In his congressional testimony on March 7 and 8, Powell hinted that the Fed will increase rates more quickly than anticipated due to stronger-than-anticipated economic indicators. He pointed out that data on factory output, consumer expenditure, and hiring were stronger than anticipated and indicated ongoing inflationary pressures.

However, late-last week’s SVB debacle may just avoid the US Fed to maintain tightening measures. Amidst the Fed’s tussle with inflation is the ongoing banking crisis that has hit the market. The SVB crisis, including a few other US regional banks, has brought out the impact of rising rates on bank’s balance sheets.

Meanwhile, the market may have to wait till the next Fed’s FOMC meeting on March 21-22 and the decision on rate hike gets announced on March 22.

For February, the market expects annual inflation to fall below 6% while on monthly data, the economists see the CPI rising 0.4% from the previous month, down slightly from a 0.5% gain in January.

In December 2022, the annual inflation rate in the US fell for the sixth consecutive month to 6.5%, the lowest level since October 2021, in line with market expectations. However, January US CPI data dipped marginally to 6.4% against market expectations.

Also, the number of Americans filing new jobless claims for unemployment benefits increased by the most in five months last week, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a tight labor market as it remains exceptionally low by historical standards.