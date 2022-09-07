Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually rings the NYSE opening bell

New York Stock Exchange opening bell ceremony was conducted by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine on September 6, 2022. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) welcomed the President of Ukraine by ringing The Opening Bell in NYSE after which live trading began for the day. Ukraine President Zelenskyy virtually rang the NYSE opening bell on Tuesday this week.

The loud ringing of a bell that announces the start or end of the trading day is one of the most recognizable pictures of the NYSE on the evening news. It’s more than just a colourful custom to trade floor bells. Ensuring that no trades are made before the market opens or after it closes, they are essential to the market’s orderly operation.

On September 7, Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer, Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE: ACRE) in celebration of its 10th anniversary of listing will ring The Opening Bell.

With the introduction of continuous trade in the 1870s, bells were first employed at the Exchange. Originally, a Chinese gong was used as the bell. But when the Exchange relocated to its current structure in 1903, a brass bell was installed in its place. This bell was electrically powered and huge enough to reverberate over the expansive main trading floor. The four trading regions of the NYSE now each have their own bell, which is controlled synchronously from a single control panel.

Also Read: S&P 500 Vs Nasdaq 100 Vs Dow 30: Difference between indices and the divergence in returns

The timing for the core trading session on NYSE is 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. The next market holiday is on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, November 24, 2023, and Friday, November 29, 2024 (the day after Thanksgiving).

Also Read: 2 key regulatory changes if you hold international or other MF schemes – Effective October 2022

Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.