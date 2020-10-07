U.S. Stock futures fluctuate, dollar extends gains: Key events coming up

Fresh comments from Trump calling for support for airlines and the Paycheck Protection Program helped reverse earlier losses.

Bloomberg: The dollar extended gains and U.S. equity futures fluctuated as investors weighed the impact of President Donald Trump’s decision to end stimulus talks until after next month’s election. Asian equities were mixed.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after the benchmark fell more than 1% overnight. Fresh comments from Trump calling for support for airlines and the Paycheck Protection Program helped reverse earlier losses. Shares saw modest gains in Hong Kong and South Korea and fluctuated in Japan. Treasury yields held overnight declines. Nasdaq futures earlier retreated after a House panel proposed a series of far-reaching antitrust reforms to curb the power of U.S. technology giants including Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc.

Elsewhere, Australia’s 3-year bond yield dropped to an all-time low on plans to issue less debt than estimated, while stocks rose after Tuesday’s budget announcement. Crude oil dropped.

Volatility has picked up this month after Trump contracted the coronavirus and investors weighed the likelihood of a stimulus deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called on Republicans to get on board with a version of the bill the House passed last week with only Democratic votes. But significant gaps remained between the Democrats’ $2.2 trillion proposal and a $1.6 trillion offer backed by the White House.

“The market rally thus far had really been driven by this unprecedented stimulus from both central banks and governments globally and a large part of that was from the U.S.,” Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street Corp., said on Bloomberg TV. The timeline on more American fiscal stimulus “has now been pushed further back.”

Meanwhile, with Trump now out of hospital investors continue to monitor the virus’s impact on economic recoveries around the world. German new cases jumped the most since April and Italy is set to order stricter rules.

Here are some key events coming up:

On Wednesday, the minutes of the Sept. 15-16 meeting of the FOMC could be especially fruitful for Fed watchers, beginning with details of the debate on conditions necessary to trigger a rate increase

The U.S. Vice Presidential debate takes place in Salt Lake City on Wednesday

Though the final formal round of talks is over, the British government expects trade negotiations to continue up to the EU summit in mid-October.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:30 p.m. in Tokyo. The index fell 1.4% on Tuesday.

Japan’s Topix index lost 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1%.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures slipped 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The yen was little changed at 105.67 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded little changed at 6.7476 per dollar.

The euro was flat at $1.1730.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.75%.

Australia’s 3-year yield dropped three basis points to 0.13%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 2.1% to $39.83 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,882.11 an ounce, up 0.2%.