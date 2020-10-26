U.S. Stocks: Investors remain focused on stimulus package as November’s election fast approaches

Ten-year Treasury yields ticked lower but remained above 0.8% while Oil extended a decline.

Bloomberg: U.S. equity futures started the week on the back foot as a stimulus deal remained elusive and coronavirus infections hit a record for a second day. Asian stocks drifted lower and Treasuries advanced.

S&P 500 contracts retreated, though were off their session lows. Stocks slipped in China, Japan and South Korea. They fluctuated in Australia. The dollar strengthened. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber could pass a pandemic relief plan this week, though a deal with the White House remains elusive as chances faded of a resolution before next week’s election. Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday Monday.

Ten-year Treasury yields ticked lower but remained above 0.8%. Oil extended a decline. U.S. stocks rose Friday as investors held out hope for a spending package.

Investors remain focused on the chances of an agreement on a stimulus package as November’s election fast approaches. Still, concerns are mounting that surging virus cases could force additional business closures. The U.S. added more than 85,000 cases in a record figure for one day.

“There is very limited incentive on both sides to get a deal done,” Joseph Shaposhnik, a portfolio manager at TCW, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market has baked that in, has baked in the election and is looking out six months and thinking what are the odds life begins to normalize, a vaccine is introduced.”

The World Health Organization’s director general said some countries in the northern hemisphere are facing a “dangerous moment” as France’s cases rose by more than 50,000 and infections surge in other parts of Europe.

These are some events to watch this week

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee holds its all-important plenum, where it’s expected to chart the course for the economy’s development for the next 15 years. Through Oct. 29.

Brexit negotiating teams have started intense daily negotiations, and these are likely to continue as both sides push to finalize a deal by the middle of November.

Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have monetary policy decisions Thursday, followed by briefings from Governor Kuroda and President Lagarde.

The first reading of U.S. 3Q GDP Thursday is anticipated to be the strongest on record following a record dive in the prior quarter as many businesses were shuttered by the pandemic.

Here are the major moves in markets

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 1:52 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3% Friday.

Topix index fell 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed.

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.4%.

Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.8%.

Currencies

The yen fell 0.2% to 104.92 per dollar.

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.6772 per dollar.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1836.

The British pound traded at $1.3027, down 0.1%.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell more than two basis points to 0.82%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell more than four basis points to 0.81%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude lost 1.9% to $39.10 a barrel Friday.

Gold fell 0.2% to $1,898.13 an ounce.