Top international cities for Indians looking to buy a home abroad

Buying homes abroad has always been an investment option for the Indians. Some invest in properties abroad for investment returns while many buy it as as second home. For a variety of reasons, including lifestyle and investment prospects, Indians are drawn to purchasing real estate overseas. Many Indians are attracted to the wider variety of cultural experiences, climate, and amenities that locations outside India can provide for lifestyle reasons. For investors, international real estate holds the promise of capital growth in addition to prospective rental income. There are a variety of destinations that are popular among Indians looking to buy homes abroad. Nish Bhatt, Founder, and CEO at Millwood Kane International shares some of the top destinations for Indians.

United Kingdom: The UK is a destination that is popular among Indians looking to buy homes abroad. London has long been considered one of the world’s leading financial centers and has a large Indian diaspora.

Cyprus: Cyprus is becoming an increasingly favorite destination for Indians looking to invest in real estate abroad due to its conducive location and environment, economic stability, taxation, and other policies.

United States: The US is a destination for Indians looking to buy homes abroad, due to its stable economy, diverse culture, and the presence of a large Indian diaspora.

Canada: Like the US, Canada is also a popular destination for Indians looking to buy homes abroad due to its stability, quality of life, and excellent educational opportunities. The relaxed visa norms combined with permanent residency status make it an ideal place for investors looking to set up an office in that country.

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Dubai and Abu Dhabi in UAE are popular destinations for Indians looking to buy homes abroad, due to their strong economies and high standards of living.

Singapore: Singapore also attracts Indian buyers, as it has a strong economy, the status of a global financial hub, good schools, excellent healthcare, and other infrastructures.

Factors that would determine the popularity and suitability of a particular destination for Indian buyers could be based on investment return, quality of life and lifestyle, proximity and cultural connections, etc.

