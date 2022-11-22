Top 5 stocks with highest retail investors activity

Tesla, Walt Disney Company, Amazon, Apple stocks and the ETF tracking S&P 500 (SPDR) were the top 5 securities for the retial investors on November 21. Nasdaq Data Link’s Retail Trading Activity Tracker dataset is a dataset that tracks the daily buying and selling activity of retail investors at the ticker level.

For Tesla, the % of Retail Activity was at 7.63%, while for Walt Disney Company, SPDR, Amazon, Apple , it was 3.67%, 3.54%, 3.50%, 3.22%, respectively. Percentage of Retail Activity is the ratio of $USD traded by retail investors in a given ticker divided by total $USD traded by retail investors across all tickers.

Self-directed individual investors have become a prominent market player in recent years, proving repeatedly that they have the ability to influence markets. This dataset keeps tabs on retail investors’ daily ticker-level buying and selling activity.

Another key indicator of retial interest is a look at the Buy/Sell Sentiment which is a sentiment score, whereby the more positive the score, the greater the proportion of recent retail net buying.

On November 21, the SPDR ETF had the highest sentiment score of 2 among the top 5 stocks/ETFs showing maximum retial interest. It means, retial investors are buying the dip and accumualting more units of SPY ETF for long term investing.

Also Read: FOMC minutes release on Wednesday, investors eyeing for cues on next rate hike

By analysing buy and sell sentiment, you can determine the most actively traded tickers each day, determine the momentum of the market, and determine how current events affect what Wall Street is buying and selling. All of these things are possible with Retail Trading Activity Tracker.

Also Read: Bulls and bears talking points in the Wall Street this week

Overall, the holiday-shortened week got a slow start on Monday, November 22. Majority of the main indices finishing slightly lower, but given the significant surge the week before, this wasn’t always a bad thing.

Managed care, casinos, big tech, auto, energy, fashion, tech hardware, and China tech were the sectors that lagged. Some of the top performers included, food, exchanges, biotech, speciality retail, and utilities.