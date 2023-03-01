Top 5 stocks that gained the most in February after markets closed the month in red

The US stock market started off on a high note in 2023. However, market sentiment in February was completely opposite, with stocks falling across the board. Investors grappled in February with the realisation that inflation is not cooling to the extent that the Fed would like to see, particularly as key indicators monitored by the central bank came in hotter than expected. This tempered some of the fervour that had propelled stocks higher in January.

S&P 500 closed the month of February lower by 2.61%, while Dow 30 and Nasdaq Composite ended the month lower by 4.1% and 1.1% respectively. Still, some stocks of the S&P 500 gained up to 27% in one month.

Biggest gainers in February

Catalent, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Investors are now anticipating Wednesday’s US manufacturing and construction data, as well as earnings reports from major corporations such as Lowe’s, Salesforce, and Snowflake.

Meanwhile, good news is coming from China. The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI increased from 49.2 in January to 51.6 in February 2023, exceeding the market consensus of 50.2. Following a change in COVID policy, this was the first increase in factory activity since last July and the highest reading in 8 months.

After China’s manufacturing sector achieved its largest growth in more than a decade, stocks and currencies in Asia rose, driven by a jump of more than 3% in Hong Kong’s benchmark index.

Furthermore, the official NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.6 in February 2023 from 50.1 the previous month, exceeding market expectations of 50.5. This was the second month in a row that factory activity increased at the fastest rate since March 2012, boosted by Beijing’s stimulus package.