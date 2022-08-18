Top 5 equity holdings of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway popularly known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ is one of the most successful investors of all time. Some of the best US companies that have continued to create wealth over several years find a place in Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio. Warren Buffett’s portfolio list includes names like The Coca-Cola Company and American Express Company amongst many other blue-chip US stocks. Most of the top holdings of Warren Buffett have been held for several years now.

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. The common stock of Berkshire Hathaway is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B

As of June 30, 2022, approximately 69% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio was concentrated in five companies – American Express Company, Apple, Bank of America Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Chevron Corporation.

The allocation into the top 5 stock holdings was:

American Express Company – $21.0 billion

Apple Inc. – $125.1 billion

Bank of America Corporation – $32.2 billion

The Coca-Cola Company – $25.2 billion

Chevron Corporation – $23.7 billion

As of June 30, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway owned 151.6 million shares of American Express Company representing 20.2% of the American Express outstanding common stock.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio as of December 31, 2021 looked different with approximately 73% of the aggregate fair value concentrated in four companies (American Express Company – $24.8 billion; Apple Inc. – $161.2 billion; Bank of America Corporation – $46.0 billion and The Coca-Cola Company – $23.7 billion).

According to marketscreener, in the second quarter, the legendary investor increased his positions in Ally Financial (+234%), Occidental Petroleum (+16%), Celanese Corp (+16%), Paramount Global (+13%), Markel Corp (+11%), Activision Blizzard (+6%), Chevron (+1%) and Apple (+0.5%). Instead, it shed US Bancorp, Kroger, General Motors, STORE Capital Corp and sold Royalty Pharma Plc and Verizon Communications outright.

Other investments of Berkshire Hathaway include Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC, Pilot Travel Centers LLC, Electric Transmission Texas, LLC, and Iroquois Gas Transmission System L.P.

Berkshire Hathaway owns a 50% interest in Berkadia, with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owning the other 50% interest. Berkadia provides capital solutions, investment sales advisory and mortgage servicing for multifamily and commercial real estate.

Berkshire Hathaway also owns a 38.6% interest in Pilot, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pilot operates travel centers in North America through more than 800 retail locations across 44 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces and is a leading supplier of fuel to third parties.

The Haslam family currently owns a 50.1% interest in Pilot and a third party owns the remaining 11.3% interest. Berkshire Hathaway has an agreement to acquire an additional 41.4% interest in Pilot in 2023, with the Haslam family retaining a 20% interest. As a result, Berkshire will become the majority owner of Pilot in 2023.