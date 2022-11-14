Top 10 wealth creators over 10 years in US stock market

Equities as an asset class hold the potential to generate a return higher than other assets after adjusting for inflation. It is widely believed that equities perform better in the long run. This could be true as equities tend to drift upwards over a longer horizon despite showing volatility in the short-to-medium term.

After the global financial crisis of 2008, the markets doubled in 2012. For someone investing at the highs of 2012, the returns have still been over 16% annualised for the index. Some of the stocks have performed much better than the index as well.

Here are ten stocks with a market capitalisation of more than $250 billion that has generated a compounded annualized growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 20% ( as of November 10) over the last 10 years.

1. Tesla

With a market share of nearly 70%, Tesla dominates the sales of battery-powered electric vehicles in the US. The most popular EV vehicle in the US is the company’s flagship Model 3. Since its IPO in 2010, Tesla has grown significantly, earning the reputation of a gold standard along the way. In October 2021, its market cap surpassed $1 trillion for the first time.

10-Year CAGR – 57 %

In 2022 (% ) – Minus 45 %

2. NVIDIA

The GPU, or graphic processing unit, was created by NVIDIA Corporation, the industry pioneer in visual computing technologies. The company’s focus has changed over time, moving away from PC graphics and toward artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions that today support platforms for high-performance computing (HPC), gaming, and virtual reality (VR).

10-Year CAGR – 50 %

In 2022 (% ) – Minus 46 %

3. UnitedHealth

A variety of healthcare goods and services are offered by UnitedHealth Group, Inc., including managed fee-for-service programmes, preferred provider organisations, point-of-service plans, and health maintenance organisations. Within the managed-care organisation industry, UnitedHealth has the most diverse membership base, giving them a substantial competitive edge.

10-Year CAGR – 28 %

In 2022 (% ) – 9%

4. Microsoft

One of the biggest global providers of technology is Microsoft Corporation. With more than 80% of the operating system market, the business dominates the PC software industry. One of the most widely used productivity programmes worldwide is the Microsoft 365 application package from the corporation. It is now one of just two public cloud service providers capable of offering a broad range of platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions at scale.

10-Year CAGR – 26 %

In 2022 (% ) – Minus 27 %

5. Eli Lilly

One of the biggest pharmaceutical businesses in the world, Eli Lilly and Company, has a diverse product portfolio that includes a strong array of recently approved medications. As it navigates through difficulties like the patent expirations of multiple products and increasing pricing pressure on its U.S. diabetes brand, it also has a reliable pipeline. Neuroscience, diabetes, oncology, immunology, and other pharmaceutical product categories are included.

10-Year CAGR – 26 %

In 2022 (% ) – 35%

6. Apple

Apple’s flagship iPhone is the centre of the company’s operations. However, the Services portfolio, which now includes the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and licencing, has become the moneymaker. Additionally, non-iPhone gadgets like the Apple Watch and AirPod have become very popular. Due to the increasing popularity of the Apple Watch and AirPods, Apple actually dominates the wearables and hearing aids markets.

10-Year CAGR – 24 %

In 2022 (% ) – Minus 17 %

7. Amazon

One of the biggest online retailers is Amazon.com, which has extensive operations all over the world. The huge distribution network of the company and the Prime programme serve as the foundation of its online retail operation. Additionally, the Whole Foods Market purchase let Amazon build a presence in actual grocery store space. Thanks to Amazon Web Service, Amazon also holds a strong position in the market for cloud computing, particularly in the Infrastructure as a Service sector.

10-Year CAGR – 24 %

In 2022 (% ) – Minus 42 %

8. Mastercard

Mastercard Inc., a top provider of global payment solutions with headquarters in New York, was established in 1966 and offers a wide range of services to financial institutions and other organisations in support of the credit, debit, mobile, web-based, and contactless payments, as well as other related electronic payment programmes. Payment programmes, marketing, product development, technology, processing, consulting, and information services are among the company’s payment solutions.

10-Year CAGR – 22 %

In 2022 (% ) – Minus 6 %

9. Home Depot

The Home Depot Inc. is a global retailer specialising in home improvement products. It provides a broad selection of branded and exclusive home improvement products, building supplies, lawn and garden items, decor items, and related services. The business has operations in all of the US, Canada, and Mexico. Along with numerous e-commerce websites, it also runs through a network of distribution and fulfilment facilities.

10-Year CAGR – 20 %

In 2022 (% ) – Minus 24 %

10. Visa

An international provider of payments technology, Visa Inc. Through VisaNet, its worldwide processing network, offers financial institutions and merchant clients transaction processing services (mainly authorization, clearing, and settlement).

10-Year CAGR – 20 %

In 2022 (% ) – Minus 4 %