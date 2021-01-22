These 5 US stocks have generated nearly 15 per cent return in 2021

US brokerage accounts allow owning US stocks even in fractions.

The US stock market in 2021 is off to a decent start with the price of some of the popular shares continuing their run from where they left in 2020. While the S&P 500 index, a major indicator of the US stock market, is up by nearly 2.7 per cent YTD, the tech-dominated Nasdaq 100 is up by about 5.7 per cent in 2021, in less than a month.

Some of the large-cap US stocks such as Tesla, Exxon, Intel, Airbnb and Zoom Video Communications are already moving up and have generated returns of nearly 15 per cent till date in 2021. Here we look at five such stocks with a market capitalization of more than $100 billion that are up by about 15 per cent YTD.

Tesla Stock

Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products, accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy with electric cars, solar and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses.

The share price of Tesla is around $850 and the stock has generated a return of nearly 700 per cent over the last 1 year and is up by nearly 17 per cent in 2021.

Exxon Stock

The company is the world’s largest publicly traded energy providers and chemical manufacturers. Exxon Mobil develops and applies next-generation technologies to help safely and responsibly meet the world’s growing needs for energy and high-quality chemical products.

The share price of Exxon is around $50 and the stock is down by nearly 23 per cent over the last 1 year, but is up by nearly 18 per cent in 2021.

Intel Stock

The firm is known for world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on earth. Intel is working relentlessly to unleash the potential of data, leading to more capable and efficient networks, and pervasive AI across smart devices.

The share price of Intel is around $58 and the stock is almost over the last 1 year and is up by nearly 16 per cent in 2021.

Airbnb Stock

The company is an American vacation rental online marketplace company based in San Francisco, California. Airbnb maintains and hosts a marketplace, accessible to consumers on its website or via an app.

The share price of Airbnb is around $161 and the stock has generated a return of nearly 10 per cent over the last 1 month and is up by nearly 18 per cent in 2021.

Zoom Video Communications Stock

The company provides cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is publicly traded on Nasdaq (ZM) and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The share price of Zoom is around $382 and the stock has generated a return of nearly 420 per cent over the last 1 year and is up by nearly 16 per cent in 2021.

The tech-domination seems to be continuing in 2021. However, one should be diversified across sectors and not go overboard in exposure to any one sector. Investing in these or any other US stock is simple and easy for Indian investors by opening a brokerage account for foreign stocks. Complete the KYC formalities, transfer funds and start trading in the US stocks. And, what’s more, US brokerage accounts allow owning US stocks even in Fractions. You don’t need to buy the entire share but own a fraction of the US blue-chip stocks, especially those which are highly-priced.

Disclaimer: The investing decision in these or any other stock should be taken on your own after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting one’s financial advisor. It is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell in any of the stocks. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice.