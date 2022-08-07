Tesla Stock Split: Get 2 additional shares for every one share held – Check record and other key dates

Tesla stock split ratio and record dates have been announced by the company. On August 5, 2022, Tesla’s board of directors in Austin, Texas, approved and declared a 3-for-1 split of Tesla’s common stock. The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.

Each shareholder on the company’s record as of August 17, 2022, will get 2 additional shares of common stock for every one share held. The additional shares will be credited to the shareholder account after the close of trading on August 24, 2022.

Tesla (TSLA) stock is around $862 with a 52-week range of $620.57 – $1,243.49. TSLA is up by 23 percent over the last one-year and down by 18 per cent since January this year. It remains to be seen how the stock price reacts once the share starts trading on split adjusted basis. Tesla’s stock on a split-adjusted basis will begin trading on August 25, 2022. After the previous stock split by Tesla, from August 2020 to June 6, 2022, Tesla’s stock price rose nearly 43.5%.

According to the SEC filing, only stockholders owning shares at market close on June 6 were allowed to participate in the vote held on August 4, 2022, the date when the 2022 Annual Meeting of Tesla’s stockholders took place.

Stock splits are popular among retail investors and help them add more to their portfolio and also bring in a new set of investors. As retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in Tesla stock, the Stock Split will also make the stock more accessible to the retail shareholders. Elon Musk holds 23.5 per cent while The Vanguard Group holds 6 per cent of Tesla’s shares.

As per the recent quarterly results of Tesla, the total revenue of the company grew 42% YoY in Q2 to $16.9B. According to the company, year-on-year, revenue was impacted by growth in vehicle deliveries, increased average selling price, and growth in other parts of the business.