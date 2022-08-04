Tesla Shareholder Voting Guide: Here’s how to vote your TSLA shares

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) annual meeting is today on Thursday, August 4, and of the several recommendations, the Tesla shareholders will be voting on a 3-for-1 stock-split plan which if approved, will be Tesla’s second share split in less than two years.

TSLA stock is already making a buzz. Undeterred by the geopolitical tensions between the US and China related to Taiwan, Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, TSLA stock jumped 2.27 per cent to close at $922.19 but is still 13 per cent down from January levels.

The voting for TSLA shares is open now. The voting process may vary depending on your broker. Many brokers outside of the US don’t allow retail shareholders to vote. You need to check with your broker if proxy voting is allowed.

If you have an account with Fidelity, Robinhood, Charles Schwab or any other broker, and want to cast your vote online, you’ll need to search for a specific email in your inbox, which may be in your spam folder (the same email address that is associated with your broker account) to learn how to vote. You can also write into the brokerage house to know the voting process.

Here are the ways to vote for your shares without attending the 2022 Annual Meeting.

By Internet—Stockholders of record with Internet access may submit proxies by following the voting instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability until 1:00 a.m., Central time on August 4, 2022. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in the street name, please check the voting instructions in the notice provided by your broker, bank or another intermediary for Internet voting availability.

By telephone—Stockholders of record who live in the United States (or its territories) or Canada may request a paper proxy card from Tesla by following the procedures in the Notice of Internet Availability and submit proxies by following the applicable “Phone” instructions on the proxy card. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in the street name, please check the voting instructions in the notice provided by your broker, bank or other intermediaries for telephone voting availability.

By mail—Stockholders of record may request a paper proxy card from Tesla by following the procedures in the Notice of Internet Availability. If you elect to vote by mail, please complete, sign and date the proxy card where indicated and return it in the prepaid envelope included with the proxy card. Proxy cards submitted by mail must be received by the time of the meeting in order for your shares to be voted. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in the street name, you may vote by mail by