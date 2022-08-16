Stocks to Watch: Top gainers, losers and most active stocks in today’s trade

US equities continuing the momentum of the previous week closed higher on Monday. US equities closed higher on Monday with Dow 30 up by 0.45%, S&P 500 showing gains of 0.40%, Nasdaq Composite higher by 0.62% while the small-cap index Russell 2000 gained 0.23%. The energy and materials sectors ended in the red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed at 13,667.18 after registering a gain of 0.75%. Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Illumina, Gilead Sciences and Nvidia Corp. Were the stocks for the day.

However, today on Tuesday, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures paint a different picture as the futures contracts are trading lower.

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, August 17 includes Ally Financial, Vroom, Berry Global Group, CenterPoint Energy, Conagra Brands, Herbalife Nutrition, GoHealth, Snowflake, Skillz, Zoom Video Communications, Tesla, Apple, Amazon, NVIDIA amongst others.

Some of these stocks are showing the biggest gains in the pre-opening trades while some others are the most active stocks. Stocks that are the biggest losers in the pre-market session are sliding downwards.

GreenBox POS, IZEA Worldwide, AppTech Payments, TransGlobe Energy, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Mainz Biomed, Kaspien Hldgs, NRX Pharmaceuticals, Save Foods, Hallmark Financial Servs, T2 Biosystems, Tremor Intl amongst others.

So far, the second half of 2022 is going along well for the bulls. From the lows of May 2022, the bear market rally has generated almost 15% returns for investors. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are still down by 10% and 16% respectively in 2022.

With inflation slowing down, US Fed is expected to be less aggressive in rate hikes ahead. All hope now rests on the upcoming GDP numbers that will show the real impact of previous rate hikes by Fed in 2022. September FOMC meeting, GDP numbers and corporate earnings of July-August-September quarter will together hold the key to provide direction to the US stock market ahead.