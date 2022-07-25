Stocks to Watch: Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa, Apple, Amazon results to be announced this week

The week starting July 25 may set the tone for things to come in the near future for the US stock market. Several big corporations will be announcing their earnings while the US Fed will be meeting on Wednesday to declare the interest rate decision. Nearly 150 companies in S&P 500 index including the ones from the big-tech sector are reporting the second quarter results ending June 2022.

Factset reports that the second-quarter earnings season for the S&P 500 continues to be weaker than normal. Both the number of S&P 500 companies reporting positive earnings surprises and the magnitude of these positive surprises are below their five-year averages. Overall, 21% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results for Q2 2022 to date. Of these companies, 68% have reported actual EPS above estimates, which is below the five-year average of 77%.

Last week US stock market sent mixed signals. Last 5-days trading session last week saw Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq clocking positive returns but US equities finished lower on Friday trading.

FAANGMs stocks were a drag as digital ad-linked plays were hit by Snap’s earnings. Travel and leisure, life-science tools, software, semis, and telecoms were weaker groups. Defensives, oilfield service, rails, homebuilders, autos, multi-industrials, and hospitals outperformed.

The big earning season starts Monday with results from Whirlpool, Cadence Design Systems, Southern Copper Corporation, Tata Motors, Universal Health Services, Newmont, and NXP Semiconductors amongst others.

On Tuesday, results from Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa, UPS, 3M, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and General Electric amongst others will be awaited.

Results This Week

Wednesday 27

Meta Platforms, Inc.

QUALCOMM Incorporated

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Equinor ASA

Boeing Company (The)

Thursday 28

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Company, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Comcast Corporation

Intel Corporation

Linde plc

Sanofi

Honeywell International Inc.

Friday 29

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company (The)

Chevron Corporation

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca PLC

Sony Group Corporation

Charter Communications, Inc.

Enbridge Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company