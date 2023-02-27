Stocks that Warren Buffett bought and sold recently

Warren Buffett is well-known for his long-term stock-picking ability. However, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was in the news recently for selling a chunk of their holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) just months after disclosing a major stake in it.

A peep into Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is possible as every quarter, all fund managers with at least $100 million in assets have to publicly disclose their stock holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission via Form 13F.

According to the most recent report, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. decreased its ownership of TSMC’s American depositary receipts by 86% in the most recent quarter. Berkshire Hathaway’s Form 13F filing for December end shows what Buffett bought and sold over the previous quarter.

In its portfolio of American publicly traded companies, Berkshire reduced its holdings in Chevron, Kroger, and Activision Blizzard, the company behind the video game “Call of Duty.” Along with selling his interests in TSMC, Buffett also sold 91.4% of his US Bankcorp, amounting to 6.7 million shares, and almost 60% of his shares in BNY Mellon, amounting to 25.1 million shares and also reduced stake in McKesson Corp.

Apple, which Buffett considers more as a consumer products company, is one of Berkshire’s few additions. According to the filings, Berkshire increased its ownership of Apple by 5.8% by purchasing an additional 20.8 million shares for $3.2 billion. The company also bought or added stakes in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) and Paramount Global (PARA), while selling stakes in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY).