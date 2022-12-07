Stocks or real estate? Find out which asset class is generating the maximum investor interest

Investors keep looking for money-making opportunities across various asset classes. And, the search for the best investment opportunity is not necessarily restricted to one’s home country. As not all asset classes may work in tandem, finding the right asset among equity, bonds, real estate or gold may not be an easy task for all investors. Naturally, one turns to financial advisors and search engines to help them select the best investment opportunity with the potential of maximum returns.

According to a recent study by Forex Suggest, the most popular assets that investors wanted to know about, are those that generated the most Google searches worldwide. The research reveals that real estate is the most searched investment type with over 1.16 million searches over the last 12 months, with 11 countries searching for it more than any other investment type.

Stocks are the second most searched investment type with 867,000 searches over the last year. This catch-all term received the second-highest number of searches suggesting that many new investors are starting to learn more about how to start trading stocks.

Gold takes third place with 850,500 searches over the last year. This precious metal has been highly valued and sought after for as long as history has been recorded. Nowadays gold continues to be a popular choice among investors.

When counted together, investing in property and real estate is the most popular type of investment with 11 countries searching for it more than any other investment type, including both the UK and United States.

New property sales in the US

New property sales in the US have fluctuated considerably over the last 12 months. The largest monthly increase occurred in January 2022 when there were 14.75% more new property sales than in December 2021. The biggest decrease happened in April 2022, when the number of new property sales shrank by 17.65% to 56,000, compared to 68,000 in the previous month.

The annual change in new property sales from July 2021 to July 2022 was -32.26%, revealing that there were almost a third fewer new homes sold. This suggests that the housing market may be cooling off in 2022, so investors should not take it as a given that property investments will always be a safe bet.

UK residential property

This data reveals that England is responsible for the majority of residential property sales, and is the only part of the UK where there was a large increase in transactions. England’s 44.70% increase is not the only one in the country, with residential property transactions also increased by a much more moderate 4.79% in Wales.

Scotland saw the biggest decrease in residential property sales of 16.70%, suggesting that the Scottish property market may be slowing. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland experienced a much smaller decrease of 7.97%.