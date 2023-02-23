Stock market investors await the latest GDP data today

Stock market investors will be keenly awaiting the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data release today. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is to release the US Gross Domestic Product (Second Estimate) for the Fourth Quarter and for the year 2022 on February 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the advance estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on January 26, 2023. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 3.2 percent.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, after increasing 3.2 percent in the third quarter. Real GDP increased 2.1 percent (from the 2021 annual level to the 2022 annual level), compared to an increase of 5.9 percent in 2021. The increase primarily reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, and inventory investment that were partly offset by a decrease in housing investment.

The deceleration in the fourth quarter primarily reflected a downturn in exports and decelerations in business investment, state and local government spending, and consumer spending. These movements were partly offset by an upturn in inventory investment, an acceleration in federal government spending, and a smaller decrease in housing investment. Imports decreased less in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter.

The fourth-quarter increase in real GDP reflected increases in inventory investment, consumer spending, government spending, and business investment that were partly offset by decreases in housing investment and exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased.

The increase in private inventory investment was led by manufacturing (mainly petroleum and coal products as well as chemicals) and mining, utilities, and construction industries (led by utilities).

The increase in consumer spending reflected an increase in services (led by health care, housing and utilities, and “other” services) and goods (led by motor vehicles and parts). The decrease in housing investment was led by new single-family housing construction and brokers’ commissions.