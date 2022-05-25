S&P 500 Top Gainers: 5 stocks that zoomed 100% in 1-year

S&P 500, the top most indicator of the US stocks, had a recent brush with the bear market. The index is at levels of around 3941, almost 20 per cent lower from the recent highs. While several S&P 500 have been beaten down up to 70 per cent from levels seen 1-year back, there are a few stocks that are up by over 100 per cent during this period. All these 5 stocks are from the energy sector as this specific theme seems to be working over the last 12 months.

S&P 500 is down by almost 17 per cent from January this year while over the 1-year period, it is down by nearly 6 per cent. The top three sectors in the S&P 500 are Information Technology, Health Care and Communication Services, totaling about 50 per cent of the index, while the share of the Energy sector is only about 3 per cent.

S&P 500 Top Gainers

Devon Energy Corp.

5 Day: -2.09%

1 Month: 25.99%

3 Month: 34.92%

YTD: 61.32%

1 Year: 175.43%

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

5 Day: -3.71%

1 Month: 19.34%

3 Month: 70.72%

YTD: 125.66%

1 Year: 165.72%

Marathon Oil Corp.

5 Day: -0.81%

1 Month: 16.82%

3 Month: 30.23%

YTD: 71.32%

1 Year: 141.25%

APA Corp.

5 Day: 2.34%

1 Month: 14.32%

3 Month: 42.24%

YTD: 64.19%

1 Year: 121.41%

Coterra Energy Inc.

5 Day: 4.25%

1 Month: 13.38%

3 Month: 43.48%

YTD: 70.37%

1 Year: 96.78%

(Returns as on May 23, 2022)

S&P 500 is one of the many S&P Dow Jones Indices and is considered to be the top-most single indicator of large-cap US stocks. S&P 500 Index includes nearly 500 leading corporates across about 11 sectors and covers about 80 per cent of the market capitalisation of the US stock exchanges.

The top three stocks by index weightage are Microsoft, Apple and Amazon while Johnson & Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway, Visa Inc and JP Morgan Chase & Co are some other blue-chip stocks.