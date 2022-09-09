S&P 500 List: Companies to be added and removed from the index effective September 19

S&P 500 list of companies is going to witness several changes soon. Along with the S&P 500, the S&P Dow Jones Indices will also make changes to the S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices. The changes will be effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance.

CoStar Group (NASD:CSGP) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) are set to join S&P 500 while PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASD: PENN) will be removed from the index.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.

The following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range:

CoStar Group Inc. (NASD:CSGP) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will replace PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASD: PENN) respectively in the S&P 500.

PVH and PENN Entertainment will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400.

Hudson Pacific Properties and Mercury General will replace American Public Education Inc (NASD:APEI) and eHealth Inc. (NASD:EHTH) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will replace American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400.

American Eagle Outfitters and Minerals Technologies will replace CalAmp Corp. (NASD:CAMP) and Glatfelter Corp. (NYSE:GLT) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) will replace Fossil Group Inc. (NASD:FOSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

All companies moving from the S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space.

The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.