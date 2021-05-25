Top gainers in 2021: 5 S&P 500 index stocks to buy

Here are some top gainers in S&P 500 index on YTD basis.

The S&P 500 index, the best single indicator of large-cap US equities, has been showing some good resilience after having crossed the 4000 levels for the first time in its 64 years of history. After March 31, 2021, when it crossed the milestone level of 4000, the S&P 500 index is still above that level and looking set to rise further.

Over the last 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year, the annualized return in the S&P 500 index has been about 42 per cent, 15.45 per cent, and 15.12 per cent respectively.

The S&P 500 index has given nearly 11.74 per cent year-to-date returns, there are some index stocks that have been top gainers over the same period. The performance of these stocks has been decent even over the 12-month period.

Here are some top gainers in S&P 500 index on a YTD basis:

Nucor Corporation

The stock of Nucor Corporation is up by almost 161 per cent and 94 per cent over the last 12-months and YTD, respectively.

Marathon Oil Corporation

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation is up by almost 103 per cent and 79 per cent over the last 12-months and YTD, respectively.

L Brands, Inc.

The stock of L Brands is up by almost 339 per cent and 78 per cent over the last 12-months and YTD, respectively.

Devon Energy Corporation

The stock of Devon Energy Corporation is up by almost 120 per cent and 75 per cent over the last 12-months and YTD, respectively.

Capital One Financial Corporation

The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation is up by almost 167 per cent and 62 per cent over the last 12-months and YTD, respectively.

To an investor looking to diversify the investment portfolio globally, the S&P 500 index offers the opportunity to make money across global stocks. The best US stock market index and also the most important US stock index could probably be the S&P 500 index and is considered to be the top-most single indicator of large-cap US stocks.

S&P 500 Index includes nearly 500 leading corporates across about 11 sectors. The top three sectors in the S&P 500 are Information Technology, Health Care and Communication Services totaling about 50 per cent of the index. And, if you want to own the top S&P 500 stocks, the top three stocks could be Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon by index weightage. Further, if you wish to invest in an entire lot of S&P 500 index stocks, you can consider investing in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF also known as SPY that tracks the S&P 500 index.

Disclaimer: The investing decision in these or any other stock should be taken on your own after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting one’s financial advisor. It is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell in any of the stocks. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice.