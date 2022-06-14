S&P 500 enters bear market territory as fears of economic recession grow

It was a red letter day for the US stocks on June 13, 2022 as prices of most shares ended lower. S&P 500 closed at 3,749.63, down by 151.23 points to end the day’s 3.88% lower. In market parlance, an index falling more than 20% from recent highs defines a bear market. On a YTD basis, S&P 500 on June 13 closed about 21.33% lower from its highs. So, S&P 500 after falling more than 20% from recent highs makes it enter a bear market.

US stock market investors are pricing in the next few interest rate hikes which could ultimately impact the economy and corporate sector’s profitability. The valuations that companies enjoyed during low interest rate regimes are seen to end in a rising interest rate environment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy statement is scheduled on June 15. It is widely expected that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by as much as 0.75% this week – its biggest single hike in borrowing costs for nearly 30 years. The US inflation rate had come in at 8.6% for May 2022.

With rising inflation, US Fed could be under pressure to move more aggressively by raising interest rates more than what is expected. The direct outcome could be on consumer demand leading to pressure of corporate earnings. The fear of the economy getting pushed into recession is also looming high.

The volatility may, however, continue and bear market rallies could be the outcome. A day after the market meltdown that saw S&P 500 enter bear market, US stock futures are trading in green. Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures were all trading higher by about 1% on Tuesday.

S&P 500 bear market history shows such a big fall even in the past. The most recent bear market was seen in 2020 after the outbreak of Covid-19. Previously, bursting of the Tech Bubble in 2000-2002 and the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 were the periods when investors battled the bear market environment.

How long will it take for the 2022 bear market to end is something that only time will tell. For long term investors, it’s the time spent in the market that will count more than trying to time the market. Maybe it’s time for cherry picking of stocks available at reasonable valuations with a long term view.