Significance of FAANGM: One-fifth of entire US stock market capitalization stored in these 6 shares

FAANGM stocks dominate the US stock market with a collective market capitalization of $9.29 trillion. (Image: REUTERS)

Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, and Microsoft, collectively known as FAANGM stocks, are the six most well-known technology companies listed on Wall Street. FAANGM stocks dominate the US stock market with a collective market capitalization of $9.29 trillion, making up over one-fifth of the entire US stock market capitalisation by the value of all companies listed on NYSE. In terms of returns, over the last decade, investors that bought FAANGM stocks saw their investments grow in the range of five times to as much as 60 times. This year too, FAANGM stocks have managed to help investors increase their wealth as Wall Street soared higher.

Significance of FAANGM