S&P SmallCap 600 index: Top 10 companies list with new additions

The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is down by almost 15% YTD and also over the last 12 months. Recently, a few companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 index have been replaced with new additions.

The risk-reward ratio in investing in the small-cap segment of the market is high and it carries the risk of losing a considerable amount of capital when the investor had to sell at a price much lower than the buy price.

Here are the companies that have been replaced with new companies. Avid Technology Inc. (NASD:AVID) has replaced Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 1. S&P 500 constituent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has acquired Plantronics in a recent deal.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASD: MTSI) has replaced SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) in the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 17. Thoma Brava is acquiring SailPoint Technologies Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Also Read: 2 strong reasons why the US market may be entering the superbubble’s final act: Jeremy Grantham

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASD:CELH) has replaced American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Clearfield Inc. (NASD:CLFD) has replaced Celsius Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 10. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring American Campus Communities in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Also Read: U.S. economy heading into a major economic downturn?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASD: AHCO) has replaced Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 4. S&P 500 constituent Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is acquiring Meritor in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

One may also consider investing in the S&P SmallCap 600 index stocks through the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), a passively managed exchange-traded fund.