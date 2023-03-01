S&P 500 fell 2.6% in February with some stocks crashing up to 35% in one month

2023 began on a positive for the stock market. However, the market sentiments in February were entirely opposite as stocks kept falling across the board. In February, investors grappled with the realisation that inflation is not cooling to the extent that the Fed would like to see, especially as key indicators monitored by the central bank came in hotter than expected. This dampened some of the enthusiasm that had propelled stocks higher in January.

S&P 500 closed the month of February down by 2.61%, while Dow and Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 4.1% and 1.1% respectively. Some stocks of the S&P 500 were down between 17% and 35% last month.

Worst-performing stocks in February

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Match Group, Inc.

DISH Network Corporation

V.F. Corporation

Newmont Corporation

Organon & Co.

WestRock Company

Devon Energy Corporation

Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

These losses came on the heels of stronger-than-expected US economic data, implying that the Federal Reserve will need to tighten policy even more in order to contain surging inflation.

The prospects of a Fed rate drop this year are no longer considered to be better than ever by bond dealers, which is a change from what they thought a month ago. Comparatively to just a month ago, traders now predict that US interest rates will reach a top of 5.4% this year.

Investors are now looking forward to Wednesday’s US manufacturing and construction data, as well as corporate earnings from major companies such as Lowe’s, Salesforce, and Snowflake.

Meanwhile, some good news is flowing in from China. The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI increased to 51.6 in February 2023 from 49.2 in January, above the market consensus of 50.2. This was the first increase in factory activity since last July, and the highest reading in 8 months, after a shift in COVID policy.

Also, the official NBS Manufacturing PMI increased to 52.6 in February of 2023 from 50.1 in the previous month, exceeding market estimates of 50.5. This was the second straight month of expansion in factory activity and the fastest pace since March 2012, buoyed by Beijing’s recent decision to exit from a zero-COVID policy. How March 2023 plays out for the stock markets remains to be seen as US CPI inflation numbers arrive March 14 and Fed takes a rate hike decision on March 22.