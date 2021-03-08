Roblox Listing Date: Video game platform to go public by offering nearly 199 million shares

In Direct Floor listings, companies are allowed to list their shares directly and begin trading publicly on the exchange.

The wait may get over soon for the investors looking to own Roblox Corp stock. According to Reuters, the Video game platform Roblox Corp has revived plans to go public and said it expects its shares to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 10 as per the regulatory filing made by the company. Earlier, Roblox had delayed its initial public offering and now has set the route of direct listing of its shares instead of the IPO route. The proposed symbol will be RBLX and the listing will happen on the NYSE exchange. The Roblox Corp will be offering nearly 199 million shares.

An IPO is the most common way that companies choose to join the public markets in order to raise capital while in Direct Floor listings, companies are allowed to list their shares directly and begin trading publicly on the exchange.

Financial highlights

Daily active users, or DAUs, on Roblox grew 47% from 12.0 million DAUs in 2018 to 17.6 million in 2019 and grew 85%, to 32.6 million, in 2020.

Hours engaged on Roblox grew 45% from 9.4 billion in 2018 to 13.7 billion in 2019 and grew 124%, to 30.6 billion, in 2020.

Daily paying users on Roblox grew from approximately 125,000 in 2018 to approximately 184,000 in 2019, and approximately 490,000 in 2020.

Revenue grew 56% from $325.0 million in 2018 to $508.4 million in 2019 and grew 82%, to $923.9 million, in 2020.

Bookings grew 39% from $499.0 million in 2018 to $694.3 million in 2019 and grew 171%, to approximately $1.9 billion, in 2020.

Net loss was $88.1 million, $71.0 million, and $253.3 million in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $101.0 million, $99.2 million, and $524.3 million in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively.

Free cash flow was $35.0 million, $14.5 million, and $411.2 million in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively

How to invest

If you want to invest in shares of Roblox from India, you can do so by opening an international brokerage account. The account opening process is simple and takes only a few days once the KYC formalities are completed. Investing in US stocks listed on US stock exchanges including Roblox shares will be as simple as buying India shares on Nifty or BSE exchanges. But then, by investing in the US stock market, the purpose of bringing in diversification to your portfolio is also met.