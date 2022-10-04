Ray Dalio changes mind, says he no longer thinks ‘Cash Is Trash’

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio has reportedly changed his views and no longer believes that “cash is trash” and that the short-term interest rate is “today about appropriate.” In a recent tweeter post, Dalio tweets – As John Maynard Keynes is credited with saying: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” Along these lines, the facts have changed and I’ve changed my mind about cash as an asset: I no longer think cash is trash.

He further tweets – At existing interest rates and with the Fed shrinking the balance sheet, it is now about neutral—neither a very good or very bad deal. In other words, the short-term interest rate is now about right.

In a LinkedIn note posted in September, Dalio, Founder, Co-Chief Investment Officer, and Member of the Bridgewater Board sounded murky on the economy and markets. The inflation rate, Dalio wrote, will stay significantly above what people and the Fed want it to be (while the year-over-year inflation rate will fall), that interest rates will go up, other markets will go down, and the economy will be weaker than expected.

He made it obvious that inflation is where it all begins before going on to discuss the connections between inflation, interest rates, markets, and economic growth and what that implies for the future. In the note, Dalio wrote that if the assumptions and estimates about inflation and real yields fall in place, he expects both long and short rates to be between 4.5 and 6 percent.

Back in September, his view was, “I estimate that a rise in rates from where they are to about 4.5 percent will produce about a 20 percent negative impact on equity prices.

