Pre-Market Movers Today: Stocks with biggest gains, highest volumes

Bed Bath & Beyond share price (BBBY) continues to rise if pre-market trades are an indication. Investors looking for stocks that could shine during the trading day keep an eye on the pre-market trades. While the actual trading and execution of orders start when the market opens, there are pre-market trades as well. A Pre-Market Indicator is a meaningful tool for investors who want to get a sense of the market before the real action begins.

Nasdaq opens at 9:30 am Eastern Time Zone and closes at 4:00 pm Eastern Time Zone while the Nasdaq, pre-market trading hours are 4:00 am to 9:30 am, Eastern Time Zone. Some online brokers do allow you to trade during those hours but you need to check with your broker to see if you’re eligible to make those kinds of trades.

The Nasdaq-100 Pre-Market Indicator is based on the same calculation used by the Nasdaq-100 Index during regular market hours – with key differences:

The Pre-Market Indicator is calculated based on the last sale of Nasdaq-100 securities during pre-market trading, 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. ET. And if a Nasdaq-100 security does not trade in the pre-market, the calculation uses the last sale from the previous day’s 4 p.m. closing price.

The pre-market indicator uses unique editing logic that filters any bad trades from the calculation.

Tracking over several months has shown that the Nasdaq-100 Pre-Market Indicator provides market sentiment leading up to the 9:30 a.m. open and in after-hours trading.

Some of the most active stocks by share volume are Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(BBBY), Eargo, Inc.(EAR), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.(FFIE), and Apple Inc. (AAPL). Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(BBBY), Eargo, Inc.(EAR), and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) were showing the biggest gains.

Long-term investors need not look at the pre-market data but day traders and short-term traders often make use of such price-volume information to decide on long or short positions on the stock.