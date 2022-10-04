October begins on a positive note as Dow 30 and S&P 500 post big gains

US stock prices had their worst September in 20 years, but October got off to a strong start. Dow 30 was up by over 765 points while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.59% and 2.27 percent respectively. Such bear market rallies are common especially when the market is oversold amidst pessimist sentiments.

On Monday, US stocks closed noticeably higher but barely below the highest levels. S&P recorded one of its finest sessions of the year following Friday’s new YTD low. On oil strength, energy stood out. Among the other top performers were industrial/precious metals, chemicals, trucks, homebuilders, semis, asset managers, machines, media, and credit cards. On a relative basis, pharmaceuticals, eateries, airlines, beverages, and supermarkets underperformed. Weakness among EVs pulled down automobiles (TSLA).

The US stock market gains come on the back of a slowing down in the rise of Treasury yields. Weak US manufacturing data also allayed concerns that the Federal Reserve might tighten monetary policy too much. About 97% of the S&P 500’s shares flashed green following the recent washout, and the index had its strongest day since July.

The Institute for Supply Management’s indicator of factory activity has fallen, raising concerns about a possible slowdown in the economy. While this is what Fed exactly wants – to slow down the economy and thereby tame inflation. If the economic activity is indeed slowing down, it is a piece of good news for the stock market investors. It means, the US Fed will not show urgency to hike rates aggressively thus not tightening the liquidity conditions in a hurry.

Fed officials have, however, cautioned that there is still work to be done by the central bank to reduce inflation and that the process to bring inflation under control will take time.

Despite the recovery in risk assets, traders will have an opportunity to reevaluate the Fed’s commitment to its aggressive pace of rate hikes as markets brace for more volatility following a vital reading on the still-tight US job market.

Many strategists are of the opinion that after one more rate hike in November, the Fed should think about ending its tightening campaign. Although it is too soon to call for a Fed reversal, it appears that traders are growing more convinced that the slowdown in global growth is beginning to reduce price pressures based on recent activity on Treasury markets.