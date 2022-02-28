Nasdaq Stocks: List of 10 large-cap US shares that fell the least in 2022

Nasdaq Composite is down by almost 12.5 per cent year to date (YTD) while Nasdaq 100 is lower by nearly 13 per cent YTD.

Geopolitical tensions are taking their toll on the stock prices. Although the stock market had started showing weakness since the beginning of the year, the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a further fall in share prices. The rising infaltion and the US Fed’s March meeting to decide on likely interest rate hike has also played its part in the fall of stock prices.

Some of the prominent names including Facebook, Tesla and Adobe are down between 18 and 38 per cent YTD. However, there are some stocks that may have withstood the recent meltdown and have fallen less than the index.

Here are 10 large cap stocks that have fallen between 3 and 12 per cent YTD.

Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite index represents the indices, primarily comprising the technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite Index comprises all Nasdaq domestic and international stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market while the Nasdaq 100 index is a large-cap growth index and includes 100 of the top domestic and international non-financial companies based on market capitalization.

One big difference between Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite index is that in the former there is no exposure to any financial stock.

Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOGL) collectively referred to as FAANG stocks are listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

If instead of buying individual stocks you want to buy the index itself, you may consider buying US ETFs. Unlike buying individual stocks, you end up buying a bunch of stocks representing either an index or a specific sector. US ETFs give you the advantage of diversifying in international stocks and also keep you diversified across various leading themes in the US stock market. From technology growth to value-stocks to large-caps to small caps, the US ETFs are available to keep your portfolio well-diversified.

To invest in all the stocks of Nasdaq Composite index, one may consider buying Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) with a long term view of investing in a passive fund at low cost. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ ) is the ETF that gives you access to Nasdaq’s 100 companies in a single investment.

Disclaimer: The investing decision in these ETFs or any other stock should be taken on your own after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting one’s financial advisor. It is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell in any of the stocks. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice.