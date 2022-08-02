Nasdaq Stock Split: Get 2 additional shares for every one share – Check key dates

Nasdaq stock split announcement has been made by the board of directors of the company. Nasdaq board has declared a 3-for-1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend, entitling each shareholder to get two additional shares of common stock for every one share held. The Nasdaq stock split date record is August 12, 2022, with a distribution date for the new shares of August 26, 2022. Trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 29, 2022.

If you are holding shares of Nasdaq, you will soon get additional shares from the company. Nasdaq stock split news is expected to make retail investors take more interest in buying the company’s stock as the stock price would become more affordable after the stock split. Stock splits, however, may not necessarily bring any fundamental change in the company’s operations and valuation.

In addition, the board has also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the company’s outstanding common stock, which on a split-adjusted basis is economically equivalent to the pre-split dividend amount of $0.60 per share paid in the preceding quarter. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

Earlier, in April 2022, Nasdaq had announced that its board had approved a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend, subject to the approval of both its shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In June, Nasdaq’s shareholders, and the SEC, approved the proposed amendment to increase the authorized shares of common stock in order to effect the stock split in the form of a stock dividend.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.