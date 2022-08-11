Nasdaq Stock Exchange: Leveraged single-stock ETFs on Tesla, Coinbase, Apple launched

GraniteShares, the U.S. ETF issuer, has listed a suite of short and leveraged single stock Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. This new category reflects the evolution of the ETF market from broad index solutions to the ability today to take targeted positions on individual stocks.

Globally, the broad short and leveraged ETP segment has attracted significant investor inflows, growing from $2.4bn in assets under management in 2006 to US$111.9bn at the end of May 2022 (Source, EFTGI).

GraniteShares’ new suite of short and leveraged single stock ETFs, enables sophisticated investors to take high conviction positions on some of the most popular U.S stocks: Tesla, Coinbase & Apple.

Historically, access to leverage on single companies has been the domain of specialists such as Hedge Funds. GraniteShares has removed a key access barrier by making such exposures available on exchanges as ETFs, giving sophisticated investors the opportunity to express high conviction views in a transparent, accessible way.

GraniteShares first launched leveraged ETFs on single stocks in the UK in 2019. GraniteShares launched the first +3X & -3X leveraged products on popular stocks such as Tesla, NIO, Rolls Royce and BP and has since expanded the range of products on offer to 106 listed across all major European markets; UK, France, Italy & Germany. GraniteShares range of products have proven very popular with investors in Europe and the company brings valuable operating experience to the U.S. market.

The ETFs provide leveraged long and short exposure to a selection of major companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

Will Rhind, Founder and CEO at GraniteShares says, “At GraniteShares we’re giving sophisticated U.S. investors access to a new type of investment that didn’t exist before. We’re proud to bring this new innovation to the U.S. market. GraniteShares pioneered this market in Europe and we now have a leading franchise offering 106 products on major European exchanges. Short and Leveraged single stock ETFs have been very popular in Europe and we’re excited to now bring ETFs on some of the most popular stocks such as Tesla, Coinbase and Apple to the U.S. market.

This launch is the first step of a broader roll-out of similar products. Product innovations like these give more choice to investors, who thanks to their ability to access stock markets, data and company news in real time, are better informed than ever before. We believe many of these technology-empowered investors are looking for new ways to take advantage of market opportunities”.