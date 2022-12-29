Nasdaq-listed companies hold the top spot on the best global brands list

Most valuable brands on the Best Global Brands ranking continue to be the Nasdaq-listed companies. According to Interbrand’s 2022 Best Global Brands Report, Nasdaq-listed companies continue to dominate, with big tech companies holding the top spots on the leaderboard for the most influential and valuable global brands year after year. According to the report, what continues to set these tech companies apart is their commitment to building relationships as trusted leaders as much as they are committed to being industry innovators.

This year, the first four of the most valuable brands on the Best Global Brands ranking were Nasdaq-listed companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google (Alphabet).

For the first time ever in 2022, the average brand value of a Best Global Brand has reached over US$3 trillion. The overall value of the Top 100 brands has reached US$3,088,930m, a 16% rise from 2021 (US$2,667,524m). This year sees the fastest rate of brand value growth ever recorded, demonstrating the growing contribution a company’s brand has in driving its economic success. While financial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years, the value of the world’s strongest brands has steadily increased driving customer choice, loyalty and margins.

In addition, the cumulative value of the top 10 brands was greater than the combined value of the next 90, putting these leading brands in a league of their own.

Big tech remains a dominant force in brand valuation, according to the report, because they develop products and services designed to help consumers with their day-to-day lives.

Tesla (TSLA), while just outside the top 10 global brands, coming in at number 12, was still an innovator for Interbrand, spotlighted for their consistent embrace of climate change and the green transition. While climate change can seem overwhelming and hard to understand, Tesla has consistently shown consumers how they can be part of the green transition through electric vehicles.