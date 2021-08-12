Nasdaq IPO List: 5 largest initial public offerings by proceeds raised in the first half this year

Here are five of the ten largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq in the first half this year.

The investors are going gung-ho not only on the IPO – initial public offerings – that are hitting the Indian stock market but also in the US. While Zomato IPO, Devyani IPO and IPO of CarTrade have created a strong buzz in the Indian stock market, there are several like Coinbase (COIN), Bumble (BMBL) that have been investor favourites in the US stock market. Nasdaq has witnessed the launch of several such IPOs in the recent past. As an Indian investor, you too can participate in the growth story of these new-age US IPOs once they get listed on the stock exchanges.

Of the recent blockbuster US IPO, Robinhood (HOOD) is trading at a price of around $52, nearly 36 per cent up from its listing price of $38.

According to Nasdaq’s Marketinsite, here’s a run down of the IPOs on Nasdaq, in the first half of 2021. Building upon the record number of listings in the first quarter, Nasdaq has extended its listings leadership to 30 consecutive quarters, welcoming 410 initial public offerings in the first half of this year and raising a total of $106 billion – the highest amount of proceeds raised on record since 2008.

Of the 410 listings during the first half of the year, 167 were operating companies. Nasdaq also solidified its presence with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), welcoming 68% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $61 billion. Furthermore, Nasdaq held the largest direct listing among all exchanges, welcoming Coinbase (COIN) with $65 billion in market cap.

“It’s been a record-breaking year for U.S. initial public offerings, with many significant milestones for Nasdaq that include welcoming the largest direct listing in history and Honeywell, a Dow 30 company,” said Nasdaq Stock Exchange President Nelson Griggs.

“We’re proud to offer companies more tracks to join the public markets and reach investors, and we are continually enhancing existing as well as innovating new ways through developments in IPOs, direct listings and SPACs.”

Notably, five of the ten largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq in the first half this year, including:

Bumble (BMBL), the largest technology IPO—raised $2.2 billion

Applovin (APP), a mobile app technology company, which raised $2 billion

Shoals Technologies (SHLS), a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy, which raised $1.9 billion

Playtika (PLTK), a gaming company, which raised $1.9 billion

Qualtrics (XM), a software technology company, which raised $1.6 billion

More broadly, Nasdaq continued to be the leading U.S. exchange for technology, consumer and healthcare IPOs, with win rates of 62%, 66% and 92%, respectively. Nasdaq also continued to dominate biotechnology and pharmaceutical listings, winning 98% of all IPOs.