Nasdaq IPO: 3 of the top 5 largest initial public offerings listed on the exchange in H1 2022

Nasdaq, in the first half of 2022 witnessed a total of 108 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $12 billion. A total of 49 operating companies and 59 SPACs were listed on Nasdaq during the first six months of 2022, representing an 87% win rate in the U.S. market, and extending Nasdaq’s leadership to 34 consecutive quarters. In addition to the IPOs, 6 companies transferred their corporate listing to Nasdaq, representing a combined $8.6 billion in market value.

Investors get access to some of the best technology companies and ETFs listed on the exchange to create wealth over the long term. In addition, the IPOs provide an opportunity to own the leaders of tomorrow at their issue price.

“Despite a slower start to the year, there’s a healthy pipeline of companies across all sectors that are waiting for their opportunity to IPO in the next twelve months,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “Nasdaq is the exchange of choice for companies transitioning to the public because of our support through the IPO process and our commitment to helping them navigate the markets as public companies through our life-cycle solutions.”

Seven of the top ten and three of the top five largest IPOs by proceeds raised are listed on Nasdaq, including the largest IPO, TPG Inc. and the largest SPAC, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Nasdaq continued to be the leading U.S. exchange for healthcare, consumer and technology IPOs. Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, consumer and technology sectors with win rates of 95%, 88% and 100%, respectively.

Nasdaq also continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 84% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $8.7 billion. A total of 31 SPAC business combinations listed in the first 6 months of 2022, representing a 65%-win rate in the U.S. Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. In addition to running the exchange, the New York-based firm offers data, analytics, software and other surveillance services to clients including publicly traded and closely held companies and investors.