Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF, an open ended scheme tracking NASDAQ 100 Index: Decoder

Nasdaq 100 is in bear market territory and is down by almost 29 per cent year-to-date. The last one-year return of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is a negative 21 per cent. A golden rule of investing is to buy low and sell high. If you are looking to start investing in US stocks, buying companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange can be a good starting point.

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF is an open ended scheme tracking Nasdaq 100 Index through which you can take exposure in Nasdaq 100 index stocks. One can buy Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF (Symbol MON100 ) units through NSE and BSE brokers.

The objective of MON100 scheme is to seek investment return that corresponds (before fees and expenses) to the performance of the Nasdaq 100 Index, subject to tracking error. The Benchmark for MON100 is Nasdaq – 100 TRI.

Fund Facts

Date of Allotment 29-Mar-2011

NAV Growth Option : Rs 96.0895

AUM (31-May-2022) Rs 5,262.20 crore

Tracking Error: 0.1 (Annualised)

Fund Manager: Ankush Sood

Top 10 Holdings



Performance (as on 30 April-2022)



About Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 index since its inception in 1985 is a large-cap growth index and includes 100 of the top domestic and international non-financial companies based on market capitalization. Nasdaq 100 has no exposure to banking and other financial stocks. The index composition of Nasdaq 100 has higher weightage to technology stocks.

By investing in Nasdaq 100 index, you take expoure to companies across major industry groups, including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail trade and biotechnology.

Some of the world’s most innovative companies like Apple, Microsoft, Starbucks, Google, Intel, and Tesla are listed on Nasdaq-100. What are known as the FAANG stocks — Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOGL) — are the top US stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index.

If you do not wish to invest through ETF, then you may buy units of Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund. The investment objective of the Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund is to seek returns by investing in units of Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF.