Most searched stocks on Google by European investors

Tesla is the most Googled stock in 28 European countries while AMC comes in second and Nio comes in third spot. In total eight companies dominated the top searches for the whole of Europe. New research has revealed the company that each European country most wants to invest in, with Tesla coming out on top with a whopping 71% of the highest search traffic dedicated to the automotive and clean energy company.

The research conducted by Finnish casino review site Bonusetu.com analyzed Google Trend results for each European country to determine the most-Googled stock for each country. The data shows that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the most-Googled stock in among most European countries and claims the top spot on 71% of the search traffic.



Of the 28 countries Tesla is the most popular in, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, and Finland make up almost half of all Tesla searches with Sweden coming out on top, producing 17% of all Tesla searches.

Coming in second place as the most searched for stock in Europe is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which is the most searched for stock in five countries. Of the countries in which AMC appears as the most-searched stock, the UK and Germany show a keen interest. The UK contributed 74% of AMC stock searches, and Germany accounted for 17%.



Germany and the UK are ranked fourth and fifth on the list of the biggest global economies. They also account for two of the four European countries that comprise the top 10 global economies, falling behind Japan, China, and the United States.

Third place goes to Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), the Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai has gained popularity over the past few years and is the most searched for stock in four European countries.

Nio is the most searched for stock in Romania, Slovakia, Serbia, and Andorra. With Romania contributing 64% of all Nio’s top searches. More countries may soon follow their example as Nio recently hit a December 12th production milestone of 300,000 EVs.

Virgin Galactic, EPAM Systems, Icelandair, and GameStop were all the top searched for stock in only one country.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was the leading stock searched for in Austria. GameStop reached “meme-stock” status in January 2021 when a Reddit page called “wallstreetbets” gained exposure and encouraged social investing in inflating GameStop’s share price.

Icelands most popular stock is Icelandair Group hf. (ICE: ICEAIR). Icelandair is Iceland’s leading airline. The airline generated its highest-ever passenger revenues exceeding $487 million in Q3 of 2022. EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) is the most Googled stock in Belarus. EPAM is headquartered in Belarus and was the first Belarusian company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is the most searched for stock in Montenegro.

Bonusetu spokesperson says, “We’re living in a time where information and education about the stock market is more accessible than ever. Not just on a national scale but a global one. People don’t have to look much further than their phones to learn the top lessons of Wall Street.

It’s interesting to see how even though the share price of Tesla has dropped considerably, it can still dominate the search results of 28 European countries and maintain the interest in so many countries. As more people look to generate wealth online, the popularity of retail investing will only increase.”

Here’s the methodology used by Bonusetu – Each European country’s Google Trend data was analyzed to discover which leading search was in relation to a company’s stock. Google Trends did not report data for Holy See, Kosovo, Monaco, or San Marino.