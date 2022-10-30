Most popular growth stocks across European countries

Growth stocks have been dominating the 21st century. Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Alphabet and Starbucks are just some companies that saw huge percentage gains earlier. So, what is the most popular growth stock in each country in Europe? Well, CMC Markets has revealed the answers by comparing monthly AHrefs search data, revealing the most searched-for growth stock in each country.

Two growth stocks dominated the results, with Google and Meta (Facebook) being the highest performers across all countries in Europe.

27 European countries had Google as the most frequently searched growth stock, making it the most popular on the continent. The country with the highest number of searches per month goes to Germany, which is searching for Google stock 149,000 times per month.

Other countries with high monthly searches for Google stock include the Netherlands, with 122,000 searches and Turkey with 115,000 searches a month.

A total of 20 European countries have Facebook as the most frequently searched growth stock. The country with the highest number of searches per month is Ukraine, with 107,000 searches each month.

Other countries with high search results for Facebook include the United Kingdom with 87,000 searches a month and Italy with 69,000.

Armenia was the only country tying on both Google and Facebook, with 2,600 monthly searches each.

According to the Nasdaq stock exchange, a growth stock is any share of a company that is expected to grow at a rate significantly higher than the average growth for the market. Their share prices, revenue or profits flow at faster rates than the market, meaning some investors choose growth stocks to earn profits from the rapid price appreciation they offer, rather than income from dividends (although this can equally go the other way and result in losses).

Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets said: “Google and Facebook are dominating as the most popular growth stocks across Europe. Both of these companies have a huge influence on the market, and the media, which is why many Europeans are looking to invest in them.

“We can see that countries such as the UK, Italy and Austria are producing thousands of searches each month for these two stocks.”

The study was conducted by CMC Markets, a UK-based financial services company that offers online derivative trading such as spread betting and contracts for difference across world markets such as shares and foreign exchange.