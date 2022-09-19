Most expensive stock in the world is listed on NYSE

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) stock continues to be the most expensive share in the world. And, unless there is a Berkshire Hathaway stock split, the highest-priced stock status will remain with Warren Buffett’s conglomerate. The Berkshire Hathaway corporation and its affiliates are involved in a wide range of commercial ventures, including reinsurance, utilities, energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retail, and services. The tickers for Berkshire Hathaway’s common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are BRK. A and BRK.B.

Berkshire Hathaway class A shares trade at around $414000 while the Berkshire Hathaway class B stock price is around $275. Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) lowest and highest price over the last 52 weeks is $396,500 and $544,389. Between Class A and Class B shares, there are a few differences in terms of voting rights, but they are roughly equal in terms of pro rata economic value.

To be an expensive stock doesn’t necessarily mean, its valuation is the highest. Here, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) stock being the most expensive share means for owning one share of the company, one needs to shell out over $414000 dollars.

Stock price, in isolation, may not convey the true value of the company. The price of one share, among other factors, is also a function of the outstanding shares of the company. When shares outstanding are low, and if the demand for that stock is high, the lower supply translates into a higher price for that share.

When the price of a share keeps rising, it may reach a level that may become unaffordable to a lot of investors. Therefore, some companies opt for a ‘stock split’ so as to make the shares affordable and reach out to more retail investors.

Investors buying shares in the US stock market are allowed to own fractional shares. It means one can buy any stock in fractions and keep accumulating it through dollar cost averaging. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allows sub-divisions of securities, and therefore, Fractional Ownership of stocks makes owning US stocks more affordable.