Microsoft stock price performance, dividend updates and other key dates

Microsoft stock dividend is going to be received by the shareholders soon. Microsoft pays a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. On June 14, 2022, Microsoft Corp. announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date was August 17, 2022.

Microsoft is the second largest listed company with a market capitalization of close to 1.89 trillion dollars. The better part is that MSFT has not underperformed the leading tech index. As against the YTD fall of 24.88% by Nasdaq 100, MSFT stock price has fallen by 23.26% and is trading around $258.

Shares of Microsoft are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the stock ticker symbol of MSFT. The Microsoft corporate credit rating is AAA and Aaa by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services and Moody’s Investors Service Inc., respectively. The commercial paper is rated A-1+ by Standard & Poor’s and P-1 by Moody’s.

Microsoft went public on March 13, 1986 at $21.00 per share. The offering price was $21.00 per share at the IPO on March 13, 1986. Computershare, Microsoft’s transfer agent, administers a direct stock purchase plan and a dividend reinvestment plan for the company.

The last annual shareholders meeting was held on November 30th, 2021 while the next annual shareholders meeting will be held on December 13, 2022. In the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the company increased 12% to $51.9 billion. The diluted earnings per share were $2.23 after showing an increase of 3%. Microsoft Cloud revenue was $25 billion, up 28% year over year. Long-term investors may consider buying or adding MSFT stock as and when valuations become more reasonable.