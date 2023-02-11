Maersk, Lyft stock price tanks as recent earnings reports paints a gloomy outlook

Shipping volumes is one of the key indicators of the strength of global economy. A weakening economy shows a dip in volumes. Further, a downtrend in a service sector company also paints a gloomy picture ahead for the economy. Recent earnings reports from Maersk and Lyft have not gone down well with the investors and their stock prices have tanked after results. José Torres, Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers takes a deep-dive into the latest results of Maersk and Lyft.

Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk earlier this week disclosed disappointing fourth quarter 2022 results. As a leading shipping company, it is an important bellwether of the global economy. The company’s fourth quarter shipping volumes tanked 24% year over year and freight rates dropped 3.5%, causing A.P. Moller Maersk’s year over year revenues to decline $700 million to $17.8 billion. With a weakening economy, the company says shipping volume could decline by as much as 2.5% this year.

Also Read: Biggest gainers of S&P 500: Year to date performance

Lyft also provided disappointing guidance as investors continue to watch price increases within the services sector, an area of the economy where inflation has been the most persistent. From that perspective, the company’s outlook may help counter fears about inflation. Lyft yesterday said it anticipates generating $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, while analysts were anticipating $1.09 billion. The company says revenues will suffer due to lower prices, in part driven by a decline in its Prime Time, which is when more riders than drivers exist, thereby allowing the company to charge higher rates.

On another negative note, the company reported a $1.61 loss per share compared to 13 cents per share of profit expected by a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The loss was attributed primarily to the timing of Lyft renewing insurance policies. Its fourth quarter revenues of $1.18 billion, however, exceeded $1.16 billion that was anticipated by analysts. Nevertheless, Lyft’s weak revenue guidance caused the company’s share price to drop more than 35%.